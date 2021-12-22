Breaking: Met Police launch urgent appeal after 11-year-old schoolboy goes missing days before Christmas.

BREAKING NEWS – Met Police launch an urgent appeal to the public after an 11-year-old schoolboy goes missing days before Christmas.

Officers began searching for the young boy after the alarm was raised when it was discovered that he had vanished from his house.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Corde, described as a black boy, of small build and 4ft 6ins tall according to the police statement, was last seen at about 1 am on Wednesday, December 22 at his home in Grove Park, Camberwell, SE5.

Police believe that the boy wandered off from his home address and could be wearing a dark blue hoody with ‘GAP’ in yellow letters and ‘Nike’ trainers.

According to Lambeth Police, Corde likes trains and maybe on or around the transport network.

His family and offices are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information should call police immediately on 101 quoting 972/22DEC.

#MISSINGCHILD | Help us find Corde, 11, who is #MISSING from his home in #Camberwell since 1am this morning [Weds].

Corde likes trains and may be on or around the transport network. If you have seen Corde please 📞 101 quoting 972/22DEC.https://t.co/TE8gXaddLK — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) December 22, 2021

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update it as more information becomes available. Please refer back to the story or refresh the page.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.