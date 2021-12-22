Breaking: Female deputy headteacher admits to numerous child sex offences including rape.

A FEMALE deputy headteacher and safeguarding lead at St George’s Central C of E Primary School in Wigan admits to numerous child sex offences including rape, which she carried out alongside her partner.

44-year-old Julie Morris admitted to 18 offences after it was revealed to a shocked Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, December 22, that she and partner David Morris filmed themselves abusing and raping the victim, a girl under the age of 13, in a series of videos.

At the hearing, the court heard the disgraced teacher enter guilty pleas to two counts of rape, nine of inciting child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Morris also admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child, one of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one of possessing indecent images of a child.