Breaking: Covid vaccine approved for vulnerable children aged five to 11 in the UK.

BREAKING NEWS – The Covid vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for vulnerable children aged five to 11 in the UK. At present, Covid jabs are only given to children aged 12 and older in the country.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, December 22, the drugs regulator have stated that vulnerable primary school children should be offered a low-dose Covid vaccine. The dosage will be lower than that given to people aged 12 and over.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said: “Parents and carers can be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

“We have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for five to 11-year olds, with no new safety concerns identified. We have carefully considered all the available data and reached the decision that there is robust evidence to support a positive benefit risk for children in this age group.”