Boy, 14, killed and two others injured by a van in London bus stop crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy died when a van crashed into a bus stop in Greenwich on Tuesday 21 December. The Metropolitan Police, the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade attended the scene of the London bus stop crash at the junction of Eltham Road with Kidbrooke Park Road in the mid-afternoon.

Emergency services were called out at 3.30 pm after members of the public made reports that three pedestrians had been injured in a large collision. All of the victims were taken to a south London hospital for treatment, but just over an hour after the crash, a 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The Metropolitan Police said his family have been informed and were receiving specialist support from Family liaison officers.

The other two victims in the London bus stop crash remain in hospital today, but police say the 40-year-old woman and 8-year-old boy are not believed to have life-threatening injuries. The 40-year-old driver of the van stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he was later released under investigation.

“This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy,” said Detective Inspector Lucie Card.

“Our investigation into what happened is well underway but we need anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and speak to us.”

She added: “I would also ask any motorists in the area to review any dashcam footage that may have captured this collision.

“It is vital that we give this child’s family answers about what led to his death just a few days before Christmas.”

Anyone with further information has been asked to call the police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4357/21Dec.

