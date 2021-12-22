Benjamin Mendy: Disgraced footballer charged with a further count of rape.

DISGRACED footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape as he appeared in court today (December 22) accused of a series of serious sex offences.

The 27-year-old French international was charged last week with the further count of rape but this was subject to reporting restrictions – which were lifted on Wednesday (December 22) as he appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of a trial next year.

Mendy, who was suspended by his club Manchester City following his arrest, is now accused of eight offences against five different women, including a total of seven rapes and one sexual assault relating to four complainants from women over the age of 16.

On November 16, we reported that the 27-year-old French international was charged with two additional counts of rape, alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021 at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40 – described as Mendy’s ‘runner’ at a previous hearing – is charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Judge Patrick Thompson set out a new case schedule and a new trial is set to take place on either June 27 or August 1.

The left-back, who joined Man City from Monaco for a reported £52m, was suspended by Manchester City following his arrest.

In September the club issued a brief statement, which read: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

