10 people evacuated after explosion in Almeria

10 people evacuated after an explosion in Spain’s Almeria.

According to the Emergency Services, 10 people had to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning after an explosion occurred and a fire broke out in a block of flats in Almeria City. Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Andalucian Regional Government confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

The emergency services were alerted to an explosion at 2:00am at a home located in a three-storey block in Calle Noria. The caller reported smoke coming out of the building too.

The coordination centre quickly mobilised the National police, the Almeria Fire Brigade and the Local police who all rushed to the scene of the incident.

Local police sources confirmed that multiple people were evacuated as a precautionary measure. After the firefighters had finished extinguishing the fire the people were allowed to return to their homes. It appears that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The authorities confirm that no one was injured in the incident but that property damage occurred.

