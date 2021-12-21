UK reports 90,629 new Covid cases and 172 deaths over 24 hours

The UK has recorded another 90,629 Covid cases and 172 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This is lower than yesterday’s total, which was 91,743.

Another 172 deaths have also been recorded within 28 days of testing positive, which is an increase of 44 deaths yesterday. Last Tuesday, 59,610 daily cases were recorded and 150 deaths.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed 15,363 more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country’s total so far to 60,508.

The figures also reveal that 897,979 booster vaccinations were administered over the last 24 hours, meaning 29.8 million people have now had a third jab, which is 52 per cent of the population over 12 years old.

Boris Johnson is currently under rising pressure from scientists to bring in tougher restrictions, as Nicola Sturgeon announced new measures for Scotland including cancelling Hogmanay events.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are due to brief MPs on the Omicron situation today.