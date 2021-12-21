Squid Game star explains reason behind worrying weight loss

Squid Game star explains the reason behind her worrying weight loss. Fans have been worried after seeing the latest photos of the star.

Fans of been concerned over Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon’s weight loss. The Korean actress has dropped weight recently. During an interview the star explained that she was losing weight as her schedule in the USA was so busy she did not have time to eat.

According to The Korea Portal, the actress explained: “I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came to America are too loose now.”

Since Netflix released the extremely popular series Squid Game, Jung has dropped four kilos.

Fans became worried after she posted photos of herself on Instagram where she looked extremely thin. One fan commented: “I know it’s how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard. But please make sure you are eating well, working with a holistic dietician, and making sure your physical and mental health are well and energised through food.

“Xo from Sweden.”

The actress was also seen on a Louis Vuitton Twitter post. She had been attending the annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. In the photo, she looked very thin as she sported a Louis Vuitton silk gown.

