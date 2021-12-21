Spanish hols could be saved with new travel corridor

Spanish hols could be saved with a new travel corridor. If implemented a travel corridor could allow Brits to get some sun and visit family, this Christmas.

The Spanish government has been called upon by the Canary Islands to implement a travel corridor with the UK. It is hoped that a travel corridor could help stop the tourism sector in the Canary Islands from collapsing.

At the moment only fully vaccinated visitors can head to the islands. This has caused a problem for many families as children over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated. Many children have not had the chance yet to get fully jabbed. If a travel corridor is implemented, then it is expected that children aged over 12 years old would be able to show a negative Covid test instead of being fully vaccinated.

The Spanish hotel association Ashotel believes that a travel corridor is vital to the tourism sector in the Canary Islands.

An Ashotel spokesperson explained: “It is, therefore, about making tourist activity possible in the islands this winter season, without renouncing the control and prevention of the disease.”

The group added: “The objective of a safe tourist health corridor is none other than to save the winter season and, with it, the immediate future of the Canarian economy, which cannot afford another season without finally taking off.”

Very few COVID infections have been detected in tourists on the Spanish islands recently.

According to Ashotel: “This shows, once again, that the rise in infections has nothing to do with tourist and hotel facilities, in which strict security measures are followed, based on protocols developed by the country’s tourism sector, which have been revealed very useful and that have been International Standard for Organisation (ISO) standard throughout Europe.

“Throughout the pandemic crisis, accommodation establishments have been shown to be safe places and where the applicable measures protect clients and workers.”

