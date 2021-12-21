Ryanair boss has “no problem banning idiot anti-vaxxers” from flights

The boss of Ryanair has said he has no issues with banning “idiot” anti-vaxxers from flights.

O’Leary said that while he won’t ban unvaccinated travellers from flying with Ryanair, the government should put a blanket ban in place on flying without being vaccinated.

He told the Telegraph: “I don’t think that governments should permit those people who are not vaccinated to go and infect everybody else.”

“You can sit at home and get your deliveries of medicines and food. But you should not go to work or go on public transport unless you have a vaccine certificate.”

“We recognise the rights of everybody to decide not to get vaccinated if you so want.”

“If you personally object to vaccination, because it’s some huge government or big pharma conspiracy, apart from the fact that you would be plainly an idiot, we respect your right to be an idiot.”

“I have no difficulty in saying to people, you can fly, but you have to be vaccinated.”

“The huge majority of the population that has done the sensible, the caring, the protective thing for the community and gotten vaccinated, should not be restricted.”

“But governments should place increasing restrictions [on the unjabbed] while recognising the rights of everybody.”

“If you want to be unvaccinated, that’s fine, but we should increasingly not allow those to go to work, to travel on the Underground, to fly, to go to the supermarket, to go to pharmacies.”

All people travelling to Ireland from overseas are required to have a PCR or antigen test in line with their recovery, vaccinated or unvaccinated status.

Travellers to Ireland have also been advised to take daily antigen tests for a period of five days after arriving in the country.