Prison break: Violent prisoner escapes in the Canary Islands

Violent prisoner escapes in the Canary Islands. The prisoner was being transferred to a hospital when he managed to escape.

The search is on for a violent prisoner who escaped on Sunday in Tenerife. Jordan David Roger, 19, was being transferred by the Guardia Civil to the Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife when he managed to escape, according to Caso Abierto.

The young man has committed many offences since his adolescence. Originally from Gran Canaria, he was being held at the Educational Internment Centre for Minor Offenders (CIEMI) in La Laguna. He is known to have tattoos on his forearms, neck and face.

This is not the first time that the offender has escaped. In the past when he has escaped he has committed robberies using violence. The violent prisoner was last arrested by National Police officers on February 19, as he left a flat in Playa de las Américas. When he was arrested he was remanded in Tenerife II prison awaiting trial.

At the moment no details have been released on how he managed to escape as he was being transferred to hospital.

