Portugal announces new tougher coronavirus measures



The Government of Portugal announced today, Tuesday, December 21, new, tougher measures, that will come into force in the country over the Christmas period.

At a press conference in Lisbon, Prime Minister Antonio Costa explained, “We are entering a particularly difficult period where people tend to get together”. He announced the measures that will be put in place over the Portuguese Christmas holidays.

His biggest reveal was that the “week of containment” that was scheduled for January 2 will be brought forward to December 25. This will enforce the closure of nightclubs and bars, along with mandatory teleworking.

In a decision designed to toughen the measures for Christmas celebrations, it will be mandatory to present a negative test to enter restaurants and casinos. This will on apply on December 24, 25, 30, and 31, and January 1, and will be requested even for those already vaccinated. On these dates, the consumption of alcohol and meetings between more than ten people will be prohibited on public roads.

A negative test will also be required at the end of the year parties. Mr Costa pointed out that this action will be maintained because “there was a set of initiatives already contracted”, and that cancelling them would have a “brutal” economic impact.

As of December 25, the negative Covid test will be requested in hotels and tourist accommodation, weddings and baptisms, business events, cultural shows, and sports venues.

The Portuguese Government will also reduce the capacity in shops, to avoid large crowds in the days after Christmas, when many gifts are exchanged. These measures will be in force until January 9, but the Portuguese Government plans to review the possibility of extending them on January 5.

Costa also appealed to the Portuguese to take a test before family reunions. To facilitate this, the Government is expanding the coverage of free tests from 4 to 6 a month, per citizen. “This is still not a normal Christmas,” he stressed, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

