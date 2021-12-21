Omicron: Major changes announced for Welsh football.

MAJOR changes have been announced for Welsh football, and other sporting events in the country, to combat the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham will now have to play their football behind closed doors from Boxing day onwards, after the Welsh government confirmed that all sporting events will go ahead without fans, in an attempt to combat the Omicron variant.

The Welsh Government Economy Minister Vaughan Gething made the announcement late Wednesday, December 20, and also confirmed that a £3m Spectator Sports Fund will be available to support clubs and sporting venues affected by the new measures to protect public health.

Cardiff City were quick to react to the news: “Cardiff City Football Club acknowledges the instruction from the Welsh Government for sporting events in Wales to be played behind closed doors for a limited period of time in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

“Following the postponement of our Boxing Day fixture with Coventry City on Monday, this is set to most immediately impact our FA Cup third round tie with Preston North End on January 9th.”

Swansea City wrote: “Swansea City will return to playing fixtures behind closed doors at the Swansea.com Stadium in a move enforced by the Welsh Government.

An announcement was made tonight by Welsh Government following the surge of Omicron in the UK, with Swansea City among the Welsh clubs once again made to play matches without crowds, with the decision in place from Boxing Day.

The Swans’ next game scheduled at the Swansea.com Stadium is against Luton Town on Wednesday, December 29.”

