Nurse in Italy arrested for faking Covid vaccinations

A nurse in Italy has been arrested for faking Covid vaccinations in exchange for €400 so that patients could obtain a Covid certificate.

The nurse was arrested in Palermo (Sicily) today, December 21, the Police reported.

This case joins other frauds that have occurred in the country to try to obtain the necessary vaccination certificate for numerous activities.

In exchange for the injection, the nurse administered the dose onto a gauze pad and then punctured the empty syringe in the arm of the “patient,” as revealed by the images captured by a camera placed in the vaccination centre where she worked.

The investigation carried out by the investigation and special operations unit of the Palermo police culminated in the arrest of the nurse and the leader of an anti-vaccine movement, Filippo Accetta, as well as another accomplice, Giuseppe Tomasino, who participated in this plot of corruption and falsification.

Among the dozen “clients” who pretended to be vaccinated to obtain the vaccination certificate, two detainees have been identified as well as a policeman from the Palermo police station and another nurse from the same centre.

The officers have blocked the false certificates necessary to access restaurants and entertainment venues in Italy and have announced that they will suspend the police and nurses, who need to be vaccinated to work.

The commissioner for the Palermo coronavirus emergency, Renato Costa, explained that, although it is an “isolated episode,” all “health personnel at the Fiera del Mediterraneo vaccination centre feel betrayed.”