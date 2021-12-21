No further restrictions before Christmas says Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed there will be no further restrictions before Christmas.

In a video posted on social media and released by Downing Street, Boris Johnson has confirmed there will be no further restrictions before Christmas but warned that the situation is “finely balanced” ahead of New Year.

The PM said in the video that “people can go ahead with their Christmas plans” but says people should be cautious and take a test before meeting with elderly relatives.

“What I can say tonight is that naturally we can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas, and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data – we will do whatever it takes to protect public health,” he said.

“But, in view of the continuing uncertainty about several things – the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalisation rates or the impact of the vaccine rollout and the boosters – we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”

“We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.”