Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update today as Boris Johnson delays announcement

Nicola Sturgeon is set to give a Covid update on restrictions in Scotland this afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to give a Covid update on restrictions in Scotland at 2:20pm this afternoon as cases are still high across the country.

The first minister will address MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on restrictions that could be put in place due to increasing fears over the new Omicron variant.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to The Daily Record, Sturgeon is considering restrictions at sporting events in a bid to curb infections.

She had suggested previously that there will be no changes to the restrictions ahead of Christmas and said in a statement on Sunday, December 19 that she will set out in parliament if there are any “additional or wider steps necessary.”

“But I want to be clear to individuals that the advice I gave out last week is the advice that will take us through Christmas.”

“My clear message to individuals is to reiterate the message I gave last week and that is, in the run-up to Christmas, please reduce your contacts, stay at home as much as is feasible right now.”

“For Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we’re not asking people to cancel plans but think about keeping them as small as your family circumstances allow and make sure everyone is testing before going, and following rules around hygiene and ventilation.”

“Then, after Christmas, for a period, limit your contacts again, so we can suppress infection as much as we possibly can, as we speed up the vaccination programme.”

The announcement comes as Boris Johnson has delayed a Covid announcement that was set for today and restrictions in England remain uncertain.

England currently has the most relaxed rules in the UK, however, some measures such as Covid passports to enter nightclubs were introduced on December 15.

Today, December 21, Wales has banned spectators from sporting events as of December 26.