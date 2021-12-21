Murcia traffickers offering Christmas ‘narco-basket’ draw arrested



National Police officers in Murcia have dismantled a black point for the sale of drugs. In addition to supplying their clients with all kinds of narcotic substances, they even allowed them to consume them inside the premises.

In one of the searches carried out, investigators found a template on the wall where customers could sign their name to participate in a draw to win a ‘narco-basket’ for Christmas.

To win the selection of drugs ‘goodies’, they had to match the last two numbers of the Christmas or El Niño draws. The ‘basket’ included cocaine, hashish, alcohol, cash, and even a ham.

This operation had been launched after the police learned of the existence of a ‘drug joint’. This is a place where customers can go to buy drugs, while also consuming them inside the property. The relevant permissions were obtained from a judge to enter and search the premises, where the police also believed drugs were being cultivated and stored.

As a result of the operation, two individuals were arrested. Officers seized 165 marijuana plants, a kilo of chopped marijuana, more than five kilograms of marijuana buds, and various amounts of cocaine, and hashish. They also dismantled an indoor crop made up of 33 halogen lamps, transformers, an extractor, and four air conditioners used to grow the drug.

The discovery of the sheet promoting the Christmas basket of drugs was something they had never come across before, said the investigators. It was five euros per attempt at matching the last two numbers of the Christmas draw, and ten euros for the same with El Niño.

Both detainees – aged 30, and 45, one Spanish, the other Argentinian – were placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities. They are charged with being the suspected perpetrators of a crime of drug trafficking, and another of electricity fraud, after it was discovered they had made a fraudulent connection to the grid, as reported by larazon.es.

