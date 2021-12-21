Mum dies after saving her young son from family pitbull

Mum dies after saving her young son from the family pitbull. The mother-of-two saved her four-year-old son from a brutal attack.

Heather Pingel, 35, from Wisconsin tragically died after saving her son. She died eight days after the vicious attack which left her with extensive injuries. The attack which took place on December 8, meant she had to have her arms amputated.

Heather died at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital on December 16. Her young son is recovering at home but needed 70 stitches after the attack.

Shannon Pingel paid tribute to her hero sister. She said: “I just want people to know she died a hero,

“I hate that this happened, but I’m thankful she saved my nephew … she is the best mom. She did everything for her babies.”

She went on to add: “If you saw Heather you saw the kids too, especially Damion. From the day he was born he was attached to mom’s hip. Such a mommy’s boy. She will always be our hero and will forever be missed.”

According to The Wasau Daily Herald, the Shawano County Sheriff Office confirmed that boyfriend Shane walked in on the horrific attack on December 8.

Heather was being attacked by the dog in the bathroom but Shane managed to pull the dog off her before shooting the family pet dead when he got it outside.

Heather died after infections took hold in her lungs and kidneys. She also had to have both of her arms amputated due to the attack.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Heather’s sister. The fundraiser says: “She is nothing but a hero. We need help with medical bills, funeral costs, and help raising her [two] beautiful babies. She was way too young to leave and this is all so sudden and shocking. Any and all help is greatly appreciated.”

