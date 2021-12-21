Mulled wine and brandy are off the cards for alcohol tagged offenders along with other Christmas tipples.

Nearly 800 people have been tagged with alcohol monitoring tags this Christmas. The new technology is being used by the probation service to stop alcohol-fuelled crime. Nearly 40 per cent of all violent crime in the UK involves alcohol consumption. This includes domestic abuse which is known to increase dramatically over the festive period.

Crime, Policing and Probation Minister Kit Malthouse commented: “Alcohol-fuelled violence ruins too many lives and families and creates mayhem in our town centres. It is a sad reality that over Christmas we see a worrying spike in domestic abuse and crimes fuelled by drink.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Sobriety tags have already brought enormous benefit helping offenders change their ways and the Probation Service to clamp down on this behaviour and protect victims from further violence.”

According to the government: “Alcohol tags have proved an important new tool helping the Probation Service to keep the public safe since first used in Wales last October.

“Since then their use has expanded to England and the Government recently announced plans to use them on prison leavers. Over 12,000 offenders will have to wear an alcohol tag over the next three years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.