Malaga shopper leaves behind wallet with €4,000 inside

Malaga shopper leaves behind wallet with nearly 4,000 euros inside. The forgotten wallet was picked up by an unscrupulous person.

Officers from the National Police have successfully arrested a 50-year-old man who is believed to have been involved in a crime of misappropriation. The man had allegedly taken a wallet with nearly 4,000 euros inside it that had been left behind in a shopping trolley in Malaga.

According to the Provincial police station, the wallet was lost and reported in late October. The owner realised they had left the wallet behind at a large shopping centre. Not only did the wallet contain nearly 4,000 euros in cash it also had bank cards and personal documents inside.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers from the Western District police station investigated the incident and were able to identify the person who had found the missing wallet and taken it.

An investigation revealed that a man shopping with his daughter had found the wallet. Once the man had looked inside and seen the amount of cash he handed it over to his daughter. The man then made a purchase at the shop before leaving and later took the wallet back.

Officers successfully arrested a person for the crime on December 13. The man had kept the wallet at home along with most of the money. The wallet and its contents have now been returned to its rightful owner.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.