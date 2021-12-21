Madrid Police seize 400,000 out-of-date sweets from Chinese establishments



Inspections by the National Police on 45 establishments in Madrid, run by Asian citizens, have uncovered almost half a million out-of-date products. The haul included 400,000 different types of sweets, all of which were presumed destined for children’s parties.

‘Operation Intruder’ was conducted in collaboration with the Madrid Municipal Government between December 13 and 16. Their inspections took place in the city’s districts of Centro Norte, Usera, Puente de Vallecas, and Tetuan. A total of 22 people have been arrested, and eight others have been placed under investigation, for crimes against the environment, industrial property, public health, and professional intrusion.

As reported by the Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid, and the Municipal Police, of the 22 arrested, 18 have been for an infringement of the immigration law. The rest were for legal claims, attacks on police officers, and the illegal possession of weapons.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

