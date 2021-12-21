Madrid Police seize 400,000 out-of-date sweets from Chinese establishments
Inspections by the National Police on 45 establishments in Madrid, run by Asian citizens, have uncovered almost half a million out-of-date products. The haul included 400,000 different types of sweets, all of which were presumed destined for children’s parties.
‘Operation Intruder’ was conducted in collaboration with the Madrid Municipal Government between December 13 and 16. Their inspections took place in the city’s districts of Centro Norte, Usera, Puente de Vallecas, and Tetuan. A total of 22 people have been arrested, and eight others have been placed under investigation, for crimes against the environment, industrial property, public health, and professional intrusion.
As reported by the Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid, and the Municipal Police, of the 22 arrested, 18 have been for an infringement of the immigration law. The rest were for legal claims, attacks on police officers, and the illegal possession of weapons.
The 45 inspected establishments carried out various types of activities, such as the sale of cosmetics, restaurants, entertainment venues, hostels, personal aesthetics, urban waste treatment, or massage parlours.
Around 21,000 dolls and toys have been withdrawn from sale, either because they are related to a possible crime against industrial property, or due to deficiencies in their required labelling.
In one of the establishments, which specialised in carrying out health and beauty treatments in an irregular way, almost 1,500 medications (lidocaine, enalapril, and hyaluronic acid) were confiscated.
Numerous electrical appliances for bodily use have also been seized. These items were for aesthetic and beauty treatments, and could have caused serious injuries or burns. A selection of headphones and nail dryers were also confiscated.
In another of the businesses dedicated to the treatment of waste, 135 fluorinated gases were seized. These were deemed especially harmful to the environment, for which proceedings were opened for a possible crime against the environment.
This operation sought to verify the legally required quality of the products marketed, as well as the services provided, to guarantee consumer rights. It also had the purpose of verifying the working conditions of the workers in these establishments.
The Labour and Social Security Inspectorate, as well as the Health, Commerce, and Consumer areas of the Community of Madrid, also participated in the operation and the investigation is still open, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.