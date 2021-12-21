Lord Frost quit Boris’ cabinet over ‘coercive’ Covid policies



Speaking on Monday, December 20, for the first time since it was revealed he has handed in his resignation last Sunday 19, Lord Frost revealed his reasons for leaving Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

“I left the government, as I think is well known, because I couldn’t support certain policies, most recently on Covid restrictions and ‘plan B‘. If you’re a minister, you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support decisions of the government, and I couldn’t so that’s why I had to leave”, he told Sky News.

The former Brexit Minister also revealed that he had planned to leave in the New Year, and was surprised when his resignation was made public, commenting that it was announced “earlier than we thought”, which has now led to his leaving with immediate effect.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I’m absolutely confident he’s the right man to take the country forward”, he continued. “I don’t support coercive policies on Covid. The Prime Minister’s got some very difficult decisions to take and I’m sure he’ll be thinking very hard on them”. His departure is “absolutely not about leadership, this is about policy differences”, he added.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will double up and handle the ongoing responsibilities of Brexit. She is also the minister for women and equality. Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has also been made Europe minister. Lord Frost said he was convinced both of them, “are going to do a great job”, as reported by news.sky.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.