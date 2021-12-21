London court orders Dubai ruler to pay HUGE divorce settlement.

A LONDON court orders the ruler of Dubai to pay a HUGE divorce settlement to his ex-wife Princess Haya and their two children. The prime minister of the United Arab Emirate – said to be worth £10 billion (€11.7 billion) – has been ordered to pay around £550 million (€646 million) – the highest ever awarded by a UK court.

72-year-old Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who the court rules “poses a threat”, will now have to pay £251.5 million (€295.2 million) to 47-year-old Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein – his sixth wife – as well as making ongoing payments for their children Al Jalila, 14, and Zayed, nine.

In a written judgment, Mr Justice Moor said that “uniquely” the “main threat” to Haya and the children came from the sheikh.

Mr Justice Moor also said the further payments are underpinned by a bank guarantee of £290 million (€340.5 million) to cover the children’s maintenance and security as adults.

The award comes after Princess Haya, the half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, fled the United Arab Emirates for England in early 2019 with her two children, claiming she was “terrified” of her husband, according to The Guardian.

The sheikh is said to have hacked the phones of the princess, her lawyers and security team, although he has repeatedly denied the allegation.

The settlement is thought to far exceed the £450 million (€529 million awarded to Tatiana Akhmedova, the former wife of the Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov, in 2017 – a reward that was eventually reduced to £150 million (€176.3 million).

