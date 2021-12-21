Latest Covid numbers in Andalucia



According to the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), today, Tuesday, December 21, there have been a total number of 5,111 coronavirus infections recorded in the last 24 hours. There have been 15 new deaths registered. This figure is a drop from yesterday’s total of 8,621 (registered in 48 hours), which was the highest data since October 1 and 15.

As also reported by Europa Press, the 14-day incidence rate has risen 54.4 points in the last 24 hours, now standing at 445.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This rate is up 220.6 points compared to one week ago. A number between 300 and 500 places Andalucia in the ‘high risk’ category on the Government’s health traffic light system.

Last Tuesday’s total number of cases was 3,295, Wednesday was 2,958, Thursday with 3,829, Friday on 4,710, Saturday with 2,998, and yesterday, Monday 20, with 8,621, which included Sunday’s figures.

Malaga has the highest rate of infections in the Community, with a total of 1,499. Cordoba has 946, Sevilla 826, Cadiz 623, Almeria 494, Jaen 308, Granada 214, and Huelva with 201.

The 15 registered deaths came from Malaga with four, Sevilla with three, Almeria and Cordoba with two each, and Granda, Cadiz, Jaen, and Huelva, with one each.

There is a rise in the number of hospital admissions today, with a total of 692, which is 180 more than one week ago, and 97 up on yesterday. This is the highest daily increase in hospitalisations since August 10, when the total was 138. Patients in ICU total 117, ten more than one week ago.

In a graphic posted on Twitter by the Junta de Andalucia, it shows that the ICU data is the highest since September 22 (118), and that of hospitalised patients, since September 9 (710), as reported by diariosur.es.

