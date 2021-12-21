Joe Biden’s dog Major has been given away as president welcomes new puppy

Joe Biden’s dog Major has been given away after biting a Secret Service agent. The President has now welcomed a new puppy to the family.

On December 20, the White House welcomed a new German Shepherd puppy called Commander. It has also been revealed that the president’s previous dog Major has been sent away to live with family friends.

Major came to live at the White House in January. He is now said to be living with friends of the president’s family after having bitten both a Secret Service agent and a National Park Service employee.

The First Lady’s spokesperson told the New York Times: “After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided … it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,

“This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”

Biden took to Twitter to welcome the new pup Commander. His post featured a photo of the new pup along with the caption “Welcome to the White House, Commander.”

