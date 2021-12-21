How to make the best Christmas centrepiece 

MOST people like to have their main Christmas meal at home and this means plenty of cooking, baking and getting the house ready. And when it comes to the Christmas table itself, this is where many people really like to get into the festive vibe with the best centrepiece.

But instead of buying an expensive Christmas centrepiece, this year why not make the best one yourself for a look that is both personal and low-cost?

Making your own Christmas table decoration is easy using bunches of holiday greenery. Simply tie festive greenery, including eucalyptus or pine, together with twine in a long arrangement that can run along the centre of the table.

Add in pinecones or berries, as well as candles, for a traditional Christmas look.

Alternatively, you could go for a tall floral centrepiece with white flowers arranged in a large vase. Add in some bare branches for a rustic look.

Finally, instead of a floral centrepiece you can always make food the main event with a cake stand stacked with Christmas cupcakes or other treats in the centre of the table.

