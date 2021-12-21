Hogmanay street party CANCELLED as tougher restrictions hit Scotland

The Hogmanay street party in Edinburgh has been cancelled as Nicola Sturgeon brings in new tougher restrictions in Scotland.

The Hogmanay street party in Edinburgh has been cancelled and football matches will be spectator-free as Nicola Sturgeon brings in new tougher restrictions in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon announced today, December 21, that the new rules will come into place on Boxing Day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All events outdoors will be restricted to just 500 people and indoor events such as concerts will be restricted to 200 people seated and 100 people standing in a bid to curb omicron.

Social distancing of 1m will be in place for any events that go ahead under the new restrictions, while pubs and other hospitality venues will only have table service as of December 27.

Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be required to ensure there is a distance of 1m between groups of people who are attending together.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This will, of course, make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three week period.”

“And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations – including that planned here in our capital city – will not proceed.”

It is thought that Omicron now accounts for 62.9 per cent of Covid cases in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Limiting these events helps reduce the risk of widespread transmission. It also cuts down the transmission risks associated with travel to and from such events.”

“And these large events put an additional burden on emergency services, especially the police and ambulance services.”

“At a time when these services are already under severe pressure and also dealing with high staff absences, limiting large scale events will help them focus on delivering essential services to the public.”