Good Morning Britain cancelled due to Covid concerns

Good Morning Britain has been cancelled between Christmas and New Year due to Covid concerns.

BAD NEWS for Good Morning Britain fans as the show has been cancelled between Christmas and New Year due to Covid concerns.

The early morning news programme was due to air from December 29 to 31 in the lead up to the new year. However, it has now been removed from the holiday TV schedule due to ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It will be replaced with alternative programming.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is the first time the morning news show has been ditched from the schedules.

A spokeswoman confirmed: “There is a special GMB Christmas Day show which airs from 7-9am.

“GMB was due to be on air from Weds 29th – Fri 31st December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tues 4th Jan 2022.”

The final pre-Christmas shows will go ahead and according to The Sun, presenters have been asked to do their own make-up and nobody else will be allowed in the studio.

A source told the British tabloid newspaper: “This is all but unheard of, to lose a whole week of a flagship show like this.

“It just shows how alarmed everyone is within the network and on the show itself.

“We even aired throughout the height of the pandemic, but lately it is becoming near impossible with staffing shortages and fears about the Christmas period being derailed for everyone.

“Hopefully things will get back to normal early in the New Year – it’s a big blow for the network, and for advertising too.”

The ITV breakfast show was helmed by Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins on Monday, December 20 as regular host Susanna Reid is on her Christmas break.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.