Fully vaccinated: Covid outbreak rocks world’s largest cruise ship

Covid outbreak rocks world’s largest cruise ship filled with fully vaccinated adult passengers and crew.

A COVID outbreak rocks the world’s largest cruise ship, which was filled with fully vaccinated adult passengers and crew, according to the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean International said in a statement that the ship, the Symphony of the Seas, was carrying more than 6,000 guests and crew members when 48 people onboard tested positive after returning from a week-long cruise on Saturday, December 18.

“Each person quickly went into quarantine,” the statement said. “Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and we continuously monitored their health.”

According to The New York Times, the cruise line said that 95 per cent of the passengers were fully vaccinated and 98 per cent of the people who tested positive were fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean’s health policy requires passengers 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated with at least two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – and test negative before boarding the ship – according to the newspaper.

A negative PCR test must be provided by children who are not yet vaccinated, once before sailing and then AGAIN at the terminal before boarding. The company said that all its crew members were full vaccinated against Covid-19 and were tested weekly.

The outbreak represents 0.78 per cent of the 6,091 passengers and crew who left Miami on December 11 and sailed to Caribbean ports St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay.

The ship returned to port in Miami on December 18, the company said.

According to the paper, another fully vaccinated ship, Norwegian Breakaway, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, detected an outbreak of the virus earlier this month.

