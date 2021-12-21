Drunk driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Spain’s Lleida.

Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a man on Monday, December 20, for allegedly being involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Spain’s Artesa de Lleida. The man is believed to have run over a 90-year-old woman and not stopped to help.

The elderly woman was left lying unconscious at the roadside in foggy conditions. The fog made it hard for other drivers to see the victim but she was finally discovered by another driver. The driver quickly alerted the emergency services and she was rushed to the hospital. She was taken to the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in a very serious condition. Tragically she died hours later.

An investigation into the incident was opened and officers identified and located the hit-and-run driver. A reconstruction of the incident was carried out and police discovered that after hitting the elderly woman the driver had carried on through a pedestrian area before crashing into a tree.

Officers were soon able to find and arrest the driver who appeared to be intoxicated when he was arrested. The man was subjected to a breathalyser test which he failed and he was also discovered to have taken amphetamines.

According to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the 52-year-old Spanish National will be brought before the Lleida examining magistrate’s court soon.

