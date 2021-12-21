Donald Trump to hold news conference on one year anniversary of the US Capitol riot

Donald Trump to hold news conference on January 6, the one year anniversary of the US Capitol riot.

FORMER US President Donald Trump says he is planning to hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, on the one year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

“Former President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on January 6, one year after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol which the Republican ex-president has been accused of fomenting,” Reuters reports.

The 75-year-old 45th president of the United States is set to discuss election fraud, which was said to be the cause of the riots that sent shockwaves across the world last year.

In a press release, Trump said he will discuss the events of that day, in which rioters marched to the Capitol after hearing Trump speak at the White House.

Former President Trump will hold a news conference on January 6, 2022 from FL to talk about unproven election fraud claims… similar to what he said in front of a crowd in DC a year before. pic.twitter.com/5kS65W2no0

— Sam Lisker (@slisker) December 21, 2021

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol by supporters of Trump.

Last month, Jacob Chansley aka the ‘QAnon Shaman’ was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his part in the US Capitol Riots back on January 6. The 34-year-old, who had been in custody nearly 11 months since being arrested just days after the riot, was one of the most recognisable people at the Capital riots.

The news conference will be at Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

