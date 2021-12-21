Covid passports given an expiration date

Covid passports will expire in February for those who haven’t had their third dose and over nine months have passed since their vaccination.

The European Union has taken another step today, December 21, to encourage citizens to get a booster dose and to try to guarantee safety in travel between Member States by giving the Covid passport and expiration date.

As of February 1, the Covid passport will cease to be valid if its carrier does not have a booster dose and more than nine months have passed since they completed their vaccination schedule.

In principle, the modification will affect travel, but Brussels asks that it also applies when the Covid passport is required to enter public places, such as bars and restaurants.

This has been established by the European Commission today after it was requested last week by the EU Heads of State and Government.

Despite the fact that there were countries that were suspicious of its initial proposal of nine months of validity and asked for a shorter period.

“The Commission has established an acceptance period for the EU Covid Digital Certificate of nine months (270 days) of the vaccination certificate for travel within the EU,” the institution, chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, reported in a statement.

In practical terms, citizens who already have a Covid passport with a full schedule and then receive their booster jab must have the certificate issued again so that the new document shows that they have had three vaccinations.

Commissioner of Justice Didier Reynders says: “The nine-month validity period will give citizens and businesses the certainty they need to plan their trips with confidence. It is now up to the Member States to ensure that third doses are administered quickly to protect our health and ensure the safety of the trips.”