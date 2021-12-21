Covid: Fourth jabs need to be prepared to ‘stay ahead of curve’ according to Tony Blair.

FOURTH Covid jabs need to be prepared to ‘stay ahead of curve’, according to former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair. A report from the non-profit Tony Blair Institute also calls for a task force to try to convince the unvaccinated to come forward for the jab.

A report published by the Institute also recommended that the UK government puts into place a strong yet flexible vaccine infrastructure that allows the mobilisation of future Covid jabs within a 48 hour period – in anticipation of a fourth round of Covid jabs needed in the near future.

The 68-year-old said: “The lesson of Omicron emphasises yet again that Covid-19 surprises us usually on the downside.

“This report is about how we stay ahead of the curve, rather than constantly playing catch-up.

“To achieve this, we need to take decisions fast, take them in a co-ordinated manner, and execute effectively and at speed. Be prepared at all times.

“So, here, we set out how we make this happen, so that we don’t have unnecessary restrictions on our lives, but can cope with new variants and the possibility of a fourth or more vaccine dose, so business can plan ahead, so that we minimise uncertainty and maximise the predictability of daily life.

“We understand how difficult this is for Government. Right now, all the options are tough. But with the right forward thinking and preparation we can make the options easier to administer and for the public to understand and accept.”

According to the report, the measures set out “aim to ensure pressure is relieved on the NHS as far as possible, while also putting in place the infrastructure the country needs to manage further waves of the virus.”

It also states that “the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which is still evaluating the data, should rapidly authorise the vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds in a bid to reduce transmission and ensure schools are not disrupted at the start of 2022.”

You can read the full report here.

