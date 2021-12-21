Breaking: Spanish rugby player Kawa Leauma dies aged 32.

BREAKING NEWS – Spanish rugby player Kawa Leauma dies aged 32 following an accident on Saturday, December 18 in Amsterdam, Netherlands which left him hospitalised in critical condition.

32-year-old Kawa Leauma had apparently fallen eight metres from a venue owned by a Dutch team sponsor, a report read over the weekend.

The rugby player, who had travelled to Amsterdam with the Spanish team, had been in intensive care and undergone surgery to try to reduce the damage from the severe head injury caused by the fall following a Six Nations B match – a match he was unable to participate due to “doubts over his eligibility following a change in qualification regulations.”

Leauma was in the Spanish squad which played the Netherlands on Sunday and was hoping to make his official debut in the World Cup qualifying game, won 52-7 by Spain, after completing the necessary three years of residency.

He played an unofficial game for Spain against Italy in October.

An official statement from Spanish Rugby reads: “The Spanish Rugby Federation regrets to announce the death of Kawa Leauma overnight, AMPO Ordizia and XV del León player, who suffered an accident on Saturday, December 18 after Spain’s match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

“At the express wish of his wife, who is currently travelling to the Dutch capital, we cannot give any further information at the moment and we ask for the utmost respect for her and her family.

“Rest in peace, Kawa.”

#FERugby | Comunicado oficial: Kawa Leauma ha fallecido esta noche en Ámsterdamhttps://t.co/EANN3lHlnL — España Rugby (@ferugby) December 21, 2021

