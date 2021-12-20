FUNERAL experts Golden Leaves offer different types of pre-paid funeral plan for expats in Spain, to prevent your loved ones having to organise a funeral in a different country and another language.

Providing several different types of plans, Golden Leaves will be able to find you the right pre-paid plan for you, helping you to organise the service you want.

As well as being covered in the country where you have purchased your plan, by providing additional information, your arrangements will be set up in the UK too. This will not incur any additional administrative charges.

Golden Leaves also guarantees 100 per cent of the costs of the arrangements specified in your Funeral Plan. There are no hidden extras or administration charges for your family to deal with when the time comes.

But which is the right Golden Leaves plan for you?

The Opal Plan

This plan is designed for those who just want a simple cremation service.

The Opal Plan provides a simple funeral service that covers the essential items, including the removal and disposal of the deceased. This plan is suitable for single people, couples, or small family units. This funeral can be completed within 72 hours.

The Opal Plan covers administration of the plan and attending to all necessary funeral arrangements, as well as the funeral director’s services.

It also covers transport of the deceased to the mortuary within Spain, advice on certification and registration, three day’s mortuary expenses, preparation and care of the deceased, and the supply of a veneered coffin.

For the service, The Opal Plan will cover provision of a hearse to the local crematorium, organising necessary staff, the cremation fee and doctor’s certificate, supply of an urn, a certificate allowing ashes to be taken on board an aircraft, and a death certificate translated to English.

The Pearl Plan

This Golden Leaves plan is designed for those who would like a traditional funeral service for cremation or burial and provides a comprehensive funeral service.

Offering all the services available within the Opal plan, with the added benefit of a floral tribute and premium coffin, the Pearl Plan can give you a funeral similar in content to what you would expect in the UK. This plan also allows five days for family participation, especially if based in a different country, making it a more suitable option for couples and families.

The plan also offers hygienic treatment (if required) and care of the deceased, robe and fittings as required, and a religious service, as well as priest and staff attendance.

The Golden Plan

This plan is designed for those who wish to be repatriated to a country other than their current country of residence.

The Golden Plan offers worldwide repatriation back home to the desired country, and a contribution to a simple funeral service in the country of your choice.

It covers removal to the funeral director’s premises, preparation for international travel, a simple coffin conforming to international travel, delivery to airport in closed hearse, and delivery from UK airport to funeral directors (within 100km).

The plans also covers a quality wood veneer coffin, hearse on the day of the funeral, provision of conductor and bearers, service at crematorium, minister services, advice to executors relating to repatriation and its funeral services, all legal documents required for repatriation and its funeral services, and a £2000 contribution to UK funeral director’s fee.

Contact Golden Leaves today to find the right funeral plan for you.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain