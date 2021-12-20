The Vatican investigates paedophilia in the Spanish Church following an investigation by the newspaper, El Pais. The report, which the newspaper handed over to the Vatican, highlights the crimes of more than 250 clergymen.

The cases identified in the report date back as far as 1943 with the most recent case being 2018, a good sign in that the situation within the church has changed.

Sadly that does not forgive those involved in historical cases with more than 1,200 victims potentially having been abused by these clergymen. Those involved in the investigation believe that the number of cases could increase once the Vatican enquiry starts, with many more likely to feel emboldened to speak up once it becomes public knowledge.

The El Pais report talks of an “open secret”, those cases that are known to everyone but which have never been dealt with. This includes cases where the entire class was abused by the teacher, often involving more than one class and in more than one school.

So far the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) have declined to comment about the report or the Vatican enquiry, having in the past denied the extent of abuse within the church. This and the unwillingness of the church to investigate complaints could make the Vatican’s job difficult and complex.

Many however will be happy to hear that the Vatican investigates paedophilia in the Spanish Church.

