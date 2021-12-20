Travel chaos: UK Airport branded a ‘shambles’

Travel chaos: Manchester Airport branded a ‘shambles.’

Christmas pressures are mounting and Manchester airport has been hit with higher passenger numbers than expected along with staff going off sick. Many passengers took to social media to complain about security check-ins and even labelled the airport a shambles.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the airline said on Saturday they have been hit by staff absences and “a higher number of passengers than expected.”

One traveller took to Twitter on Sunday and said: “@manairport plane not at gate, hour delay.

“Nowhere near enough security staff so one hour plus to get through security and then to top it all you haven’t loaded all the bags on to the plane – another 20 minutes plus delay.

“Even by your standards that’s dreadful customer service.”

Another passenger commented: “@manairport what an absolute mess your security check is! Get more staff to help those poor people from getting so much grief! #shambles.”

One person complained of queues for security and called the airport a shambles. They said: “Absolute shambles at @manairport again. Queue snaking all round the terminal for security. One hour and counting ….all that money. Such a shame”

The UK Airport was quick to respond to customers having difficulties. The airport commented: “We are aware security queues were longer than we would have hoped at times today and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We have seen a significant increase in passenger volumes which has put our operation under severe pressure.”

The airport went on to add: “We’re doing all we can to minimise delays over the festive period & thank customers for their understanding.

“With regards to the bags being loaded onto the plane, this process is handled by your airline’s handling agent suggest contacting them for more information on this delay.”

On Saturday the airport explained some of the issues that were being experienced. The airport said: “Yesterday evening, we experienced longer queues than we would like in Terminal One. This is due to a higher number of passengers than expected, and a higher-than-usual rate of staff absence on the day.

“Customer service staff worked hard to assist passengers during the evening, and we diverted resource from Terminal Two to support. Wherever possible, travellers were prioritised within the queue, but we are aware some people missed flights and, along with their airlines, we have been working to support their onward travels as best we can.

“Due to additional pre-departures checks, as countries update guidance for travel, passengers should arrive at a minimum of three hours before their scheduled flight time if they have to check in and drop bags. They can arrive two hours before if travelling just with hand luggage. Passengers should also familiarise themselves with security rules, especially if they haven’t travelled for some time.

“We apologise to all affected for any inconvenience caused.”

