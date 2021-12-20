Tivoli World faces neglect and vandalism on the Costa del Sol.

The iconic Costa del Sol Amusement Park is facing neglect and is being vandalised by groups who are sneaking into the park. The park covers some 65,000 square metres and is home to more than 40 attractions. Outside the park protest posters can be seen saying “No to the closure” and “Tivoli is not closing”.

The park was opened in 1972 and it has now spent an entire season closed as the judicial tangle continues. Time seems to stand still in the park and many people are curious and have tried to enter. Some people have been surprised as police patrols turned as they were about to climb the walls of the park.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sadly though some groups of vandals have made it into the park and have set about destroying machinery and stealing equipment.

Tivoli manager Mariano Hidalgo commented: “The other day we had problems because they came in and stole what they could. At the end of the day, it’s just vandalism. They cut the hoses of the machines, they take away iron pipes.”

The vandals are said to be acting in groups to take advantage of the size of the park. While one group is damaging equipment and stealing another group keeps lookout. Security around the park is being reinforced and police are investigating the issues.

Tivoli World closed in September 2020, but some workers decided to maintain the park voluntarily. The workers had hoped that it would reopen in the summer but this did not happen.

One worker commented: “We are in a very complicated limbo. We don’t understand why they have taken us out of the ERTE, there is no explanation, because as long as we are registered we continue to generate debt.”

“They haven’t thought about us at all, but that’s the way things have turned out and here we are, at the bottom of the barrel”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.