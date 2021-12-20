The Spanish cities where taking a taxi is most expensive

A report has analysed the Spanish cities in which taking a taxi is most expensive, finding a difference of up to 125% between them.

Facua-Consumers in Action found that 16 of the 56 cities analysed had raised their rates in 2021. Most of the increases were generalised, but they sometimes only apply to certain categories. The greatest increases could be seen in Ciudad Real (4.2%), Almeria (2.3%) and Pontevedra (1.8%).

Tarragona, San Sebastian and Vitoria are the Spanish cities with the highest taxi fares in 2021, whereas the cheapest cities are Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Ceuta. On the peninsula, Huelva is the cheapest city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Minimum fare

San Sebastian (5.33 euros), Teruel (5 euros) and Lleida (4.65 euros) are the three cities where the minimum fare is most expensive during the daytime. However, at night and at weekends, the most expensive cities are Malaga (6.75 euros), San Sebastian (6.18 euros) and Valencia (6 euros). On average, the minimum fare on weekdays during the day is 3.50 euros.

The study concludes that the average price per kilometre (or equivalent waiting time) in 56 cities studied is 0.94 euros during the day, 0.4% more than in 2020, and 1.16 euros at night, 0.3% more than in 2020.

Per kilometre

The cities where the price per kilometre is most expensive are Barcelona (1.18 euros), Castellón (1.15 euros) and Madrid, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Ourense (1.10 euros) during the day, and Pontevedra (1.43 euros), Barcelona (1.41 euros) and Santiago de Compostela (1.40 euros) at night.

At night, the cities where the price per kilometre is cheapest are Ceuta (0.71 euros), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (0.75 euros) and Melilla (0.85 euros). During the day, the cheapest cities are Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (0.70 euros), Ceuta (0.71 euros) and Cadiz (0.72 euros).

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.