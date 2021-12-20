THE Plaza Mayor Shopping Centre in Malaga helps children in hospital at this difficult time of year when families want to be together at home.

Working with the Theodora Foundation and the Sonrisa Doctors the aim was to bring smiles to local hospitalised children and try to make the time they are admitted more enjoyable.

The campaign started on Friday December 17 and was active throughout the weekend with. Its main objective to involve visitors in this emotional initiative through the sale of solidarity gift wrap.

A special point to wrap gifts was installed and all the proceeds will be used to contribute to the work that the Foundation does every day and which acquires a special relevance during the Christmas holidays.

The centre under its ‘Juntos Sumamos Sonrisas’ platform wanted to collaborate with Fundación Theodora and these fun loving Sonrisa doctors so that children enjoy their time in hospital free of worries.

It has been demonstrated how this type of initiative helps to relax children, their families and also health personnel. They are perceived as a breath of fresh air so that they feel a little more at home, forget bad memories and fear of the unknown while receiving stimuli that make the hospital stay more enjoyable.

There is no question that science, medicine and research are responsible for healing, but all these activities provide well-being and help in the healing process, physical and emotional, which should be seen as being equally important.

