THE Nutcracker the most popular Christmas ballet comes to Malaga City on December 30 and if you missed the annual presentation in Estepona a week ago, here is a chance to catch the show.

The ballet with music by Tchaikovsky is based on a short story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and is perhaps the best known of his ballets thanks to The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz of the Flowers.

The story unfolds as Christmas sees a big party at Clara’s house and all the children receive a gift and her beloved godfather gives her a beautiful Nutcracker doll so whilst the whole family sleeps, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince defeat the army of the King of the Mice.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Nutcracker speaks of the longing for lost innocence and the clash between the reality of adults and the world of childhood dreams.

This version is produced by the Russian National Ballet is one of many professional companies from the former USSR who are on permanent tour and was founded in 1989, when the legendary soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Sergei Radchenko, tried to realise his vision of a company that would bring together the most classical elements of the great Kirov and Bolshoi Ballet companies in a new ballet company.

There are two shows at Teatro Cervantes on Thursday, December 30 at 5pm and 8pm with tickets costing from €25 to €45.

Thank you for reading ‘The Nutcracker the most popular Christmas ballet comes to Malaga City’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.