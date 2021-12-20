GIFT giving is one the most fun parts of Christmas, but it is not always easy to find the right gifts for everyone in your life, including for those who are interested in sports.

If you are buying gifts for someone who is a sports fan this year, the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to the best sports gifts for everyone.

Gym bag

Most people have a gym bag for whichever sports they take part in but not everyone looks after theirs. Why not give your loved one some new equipment for their favourite sports activity with a new bag.

Novelty golf balls

For the sports fan in your life this Christmas, why not make their next game a bit more fun with golf balls gifts? From baseball inspired balls to American football style ones, a set of novelty golf balls is the perfect present for anyone who loves the sport.

Skipping rope

Both for men and women, skipping is one of the best activities for your fitness. Why not help the fitness fan in our life get in even better shape with a skipping rope this Christmas.

This article contains affiliate links and the Euro Weekly News may earn a commission if you buy through those links.

