EVERYONE knows someone who is really into their hair, makeup or skincare. But what gifts do you get someone who knows everything about beauty?

Here, the Euro Weekly News has set out some of the best ideas for gifts that beauty fan in your life.

Facemasks

While facemasks may seem like an obvious present for someone who loves beauty, it´s the range of choices, including for your budget, that makes this a great gift.

From low-cost sheet masks which make great stocking fillers to luxury products which promise to get skin glowing, there is a mask for every taste and price range.

To give your loved one a selection of masks, why not try out this face mask selection pack?

Skincare sets

For someone who takes their beauty really seriously, why not get gifts from their favourite brand? This gives them the option to try some products they may not have used before, as well as offering them miniature versions of some of the favourites which can be used for travel.

This L´Oreal set offers an introduction to some of the brand´s biggest products.

Beauty tools

Finally, for makeup lovers, why not look at getting them some high quality brushes which they can use to perfect their look?

This makeup brush set offers a brush for every makeup look.

