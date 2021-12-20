ONCE again St Nicholas and family swop their reindeer for motorcycles in Torremolinos as the Moto Club Komando Amimoto undertook their annual charity drive through the town.

Some 200 biking enthusiasts dressed as Santa or Mrs Claus turned up for their VII Toy Run on Saturday December 18 to distribute toys to the local Red Cross and to show their support for the organisation which helps families in need particularly at Christmas.

The bikers were greeted by the Mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, and the Councillor for Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Aida Blanes, before they drove around the town, returning later for a drink and to watch local band Mayday perform their own brand of rock music.

The mayor gave his thanks to those who arrived from the club with gifts of toys which would make Christmas just that bit better for so many young people especially at this, the second Christmas which has been affected by the pandemic.

He took the opportunity to thank and congratulate all associations, entities, NGOs, Civil Protection, civil servants and especially of volunteers who continue to do all they can to help the most disadvantaged.

“Torremolinos owes them a lot,” he said.

