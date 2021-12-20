Secret Santa: Couple spends thousands helping struggling families. The Secret Santa couple left $10,000 at a Melbourne Kmart.

The $10,000 payment was left by a Secret Santa couple at a Kmart. The pair walked in and laid down $10,000 to pay off the instalment plans of hundreds of families before Christmas. The couple hoped to help numerous families have an excellent Christmas.

Speaking to Seven Kiandra Balazs commented: “That selfless act has done more for my family than I can even begin to explain.”

The secret Santa couple only had one request. The money had to go towards Christmas themed layaways or Christmas orders of toys.

Kmart rang Ms Balazs up to give her the good news that the Secret Santa couple had paid off her Christmas orders.

She commented: “I instantly burst into tears, and we went, and picked up the layby.”

The mum of two also thanked the couple on Facebook. She stated: “To the amazing beautiful person who anonymously donated a large sum of money to pay off laybys at Kmart Cranbourne I hope you see this and know how truly generous you are,

“I have 2 children (2 and 3) and had no idea how I was going to find the money to pick up that layby and I now don’t have to stress about it anymore.

“My children are going to have a great Christmas thanks to you thankyou from the bottom of my heart for your truly selfless act.”

A Kmart spokesperson commented: “I think the intent behind the donation was alleviating some of the financial pressures for families,

“We really have a lot of people coming in and supporting our Kmart wishing tree appeal that do it in smaller amounts but every year they support those in need”.

