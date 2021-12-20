Sarah Palin vows Covid vaccine ‘over my dead body’

Former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin – who also ran as the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee – attended the Americafest event on Sunday, December 19. During the event, she announced she would refuse to take any Covid vaccine, ‘over my dead body’.

Palin blamed Dr Anthony Fauci for her stance. The 57-year-old claimed that he had misled the American public by previously stating that anybody who had caught the virus, and then recovered, would subsequently gain natural immunity.

Back in March, Ms Palin had revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she had contracted coronavirus. Members of her family also tested positive, including her Down syndrome son Trig, who is aged 12. After being diagnosed positive, Palin had been a strong advocate for mask-wearing, and telling people to take the pandemic seriously.

At Sunday’s event in Phoenix, Arizona, organised by the conservative student group ‘Turning Point USA’, with other guest speakers including include Donald Trump Jr, she showed a totally different point of view.

During an interview on the stage with Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of TPUSA, she asked him, “Do you remember he said that if you had Covid, you would be naturally immune?”.

“So, at the time we were led to believe we wouldn’t need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune. Those of us who have had Covid, they’re telling us that even though we’ve had it – we have natural immunity – now that we still have to get a shot”.

Adding, “And it’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot. I will not. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either”.

Last September, speaking to Fox News, Palin reiterated her belief that as she had recovered from the virus then she was naturally immune. I am one of those white common-sense conservatives. I believe in the science, and I have not taken the shot”.

Continuing, “I do believe in science, and the Faucism of the day back then was if you’ve had Covid, I’ve had Covid, well then mother nature was creating an immunity into me”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

