Raducanu wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

The young teenager’s sensational win at the US Open catapulted her to fame and ultimately the title of BBC sports personality of the year, ahead of many strong candidates. The highly publicised win, in which she did in straight sets, has made her one of the most marketable names in the sport.

Radacanu (19) was however unable to attend the ceremony after a positive Covid-19 test and so had to settle for receiving a replica of the trophy in Abu Dhabi where she is in self-isolation.

Clearly overjoyed she said it was “such an honour just to be among these nominees”.

“Thanks to all the fans and voters, this year has been insane,” she added. “The energy this year playing at Wimbledon in front of my home crowd that was something I’ve never felt before.”

The young star’s run as a qualifier to become Britain’s first female grand slam winner since 1977 made her the strong favourite.

The personality of the year is chosen by the general public, who gave Olympic diver Tom Daley second place and in third swimming star Adam Peaty.

The world sports star of the year went to jockey Rachael after becoming the first woman to win the Grand National and US gymnast Simone Biles took the lifetime achievement award.

Other sports personalities shortlisted were boxer Tyson Fury, footballer Raheem Sterling and the country’s most-decorated Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey.

The award ceremony went ahead without the usual packed auditorium with only a small group of around 50 specially invited guests in attendance.

