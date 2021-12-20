PM under threat: Ruin Christmas and we will oust you. Tory MPs have reportedly warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to impose a lockdown over Christmas.

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly throughout the UK but Boris Johnson is under pressure not to bring in a new lockdown ahead of Christmas. One minister has already threatened to resign if a lockdown is imposed.

According to reports, MPs are prepared to try and oust Johnson as party leader if he brings in a Christmas lockdown.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has not been able to rule out more Covid measures being imposed for Christmas. According to The Mirror, the Prime Minister has cleared his diary for Monday, December 20, in order to hold a series of emergency meetings.

Johnson is facing pressure from scientists who feel that new restrictions should be brought in to curb the coronavirus pandemic and the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show Mr Javid commented on the possibility of further restrictions before Christmas. He stated: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic.

“At this point we just have to keep everything under review… We are assessing the situation. It’s very fast moving. There’s a lot that we still don’t know about Omicron. That’s the truth of the matter. The reality is there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

He went on to add: “We know this thing is spreading rapidly.”

