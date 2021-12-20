Painting pig sells work of art for 27,000 dollars

A painting pig named Pigcasso has sold a work of art to a German collector for 27,000 dollars.

Pigcasso is a painting pig who was rescued in 2016 from a slaughterhouse in South Africa when she was going to be killed. This week, Pigcasso will be able to eat top-quality acorns and roll in premium mud because she sold a painting last week for 27,000 dollars.

The work of art, painted in an abstract style, is titled “Wild and Free” and has been acquired by a German collector. Pigcasso has now beaten the record set by the chimpanzee Congo, who sold a series of three paintings for 19,000 dollars in 2005.

The owner of the painting pig, Joanne Lefson, has said that she discovered Pigcasso’s skills soon after having rescued her from the slaughterhouse. According to Lefson, when the pig saw some paintbrushes that Lefson had in the pigsty, she gave “signs” that she wanted to use them. The woman then trained the pig using the technique known as clicker, which is usually used with dogs. Pigcasso soon learned to paint by herself.

The recently sold work of art is painted on a canvas of 1.6 x 2.6 metres and the colour selection was “inspired” by the blue tones of the oceanic landscapes of South Africa. Due to its large dimensions, it is the largest work of art on record to have been created by an animal. According to her owner, Pigcasso took several weeks to complete the painting.

