One last hurdle to make a home habitable in Costa Blanca’s Algorfa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: A necessity, not a luxury Photo credit: Pixabay

 

BRENDAN STAUNTON has literally seen light at the end of the tunnel.

He has battled for more than two years to reconnect electricity and water at an Algorfa property he bought for his daughter and her four children.“They were cut off by the previous owner but the selling agent and our solicitors assured us in 2019 that there would be no problem reconnecting them,” Brendan told the Euro Weekly News last September.

Their assurances were over-optimistic and Brendan did not contact us again until December  to let us know that first the water and later the electricity were reconnected.

He was at least lucky in one respect, Brendan said, as contrary to warnings from other expats, the power was reconnected without an enormous fee.

“So your daughter and grandchildren will be in their home for Christmas?” we asked.


“Not this year,” Brendan replied, explaining that they were living with him and his wife in Algorfa.

“There are odd jobs to be finished and the builder who was working there two years earlier downed tools when the light was cut off and has now disappeared,” he explained.  “There’s always on last hurdle to clear!”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

